Oppenheimer Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.30 on Monday. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Exelixis by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 91,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.