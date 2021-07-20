Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Lowered by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.