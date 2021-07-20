Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

