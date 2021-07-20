OceanaGold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

