Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

MRTN stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 63.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

