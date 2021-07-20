National Bankshares Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.63.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.16. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2097773 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

