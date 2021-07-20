Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.68 Million

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $219.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.10 million and the highest is $221.25 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $941.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

CMLS stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.23. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

