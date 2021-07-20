Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

TSE:EDV opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.33. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

