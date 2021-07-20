Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.25.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at C$9,011,800. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

