Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.31.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

