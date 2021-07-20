Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$131.00 target price on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,787,748.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

