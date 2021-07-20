Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

TSE:ALS opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$659.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.34. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

