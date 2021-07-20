Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.54-$3.66 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

