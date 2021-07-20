IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

