Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.54.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.64 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

