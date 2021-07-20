Morgan Stanley Increases Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $69.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KYMR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.42.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

