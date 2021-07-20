Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,751

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 3,278 ($42.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,332 ($43.53). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,863.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

