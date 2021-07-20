Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 1,950” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,311 ($17.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market cap of £102.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

