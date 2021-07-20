Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,580 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,572.35 ($46.67).

DGE opened at GBX 3,433.50 ($44.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £80.27 billion and a PE ratio of 71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,431.07. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

