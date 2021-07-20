WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Shares Down 75%

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU) shares dropped 75% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41.

About WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

