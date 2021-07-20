First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

Several other research firms have also commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.48 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

