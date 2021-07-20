American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.25) EPS.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
AAL opened at $18.97 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.