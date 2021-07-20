American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.25) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

AAL opened at $18.97 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

