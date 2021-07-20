Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.05 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

