U.S. Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

NYSE USB opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

