Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.49. 1,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

