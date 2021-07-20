Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 4.4%

Afentra PLC (LON:AET)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 1,473,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,141,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

AET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Afentra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 103.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.

In other news, insider Ian Cloke purchased 187,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

About Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.