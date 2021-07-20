Contrasting Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

7.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.74 $3.85 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.70 $183.44 million $3.10 14.62

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 19.57% 9.95% 0.95% Axos Financial 28.60% 16.80% 1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 5 1 3.17

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.