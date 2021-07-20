Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

