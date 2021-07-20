Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.