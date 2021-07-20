Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.26 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

