VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several research firms have commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.
