VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

