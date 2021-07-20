alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.84 ($19.81) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

