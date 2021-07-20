Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.69 ($79.64).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

