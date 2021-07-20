Haywood Securities Cuts Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$1.30

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.16.

CVE PGM opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$453.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$3.08.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

