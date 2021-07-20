Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Puma stock opened at €100.65 ($118.41) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €95.73. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

