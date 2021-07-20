Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SIRI opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

