Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

LHDX stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $285.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

