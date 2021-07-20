National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $9.31 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 113.16%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

