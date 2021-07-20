TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

