PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

