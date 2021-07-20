Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFNC stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

