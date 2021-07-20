LCI Industries to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $131.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

