Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OHI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

