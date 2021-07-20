Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Hold

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

