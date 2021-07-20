ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.34. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

