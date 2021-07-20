HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.82 ($103.31).

HFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €83.62 ($98.38) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of €78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

