Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTMNF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

