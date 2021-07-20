KeyCorp Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $12,069,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

