National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

