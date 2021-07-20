Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.19. 2,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $637.67 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

